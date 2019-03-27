POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Algeria Protests: Coalition partner asks Bouteflika to step down
World
Algeria Protests: Coalition partner asks Bouteflika to step down
In Algeria, the drive to force president Bouteflika out of office has moved up a gear, with the ruling party's coalition partners calling on him to resign. It's another blow for the ageing leader, who's also lost the support of his army chief. And that's on top of weeks of mass protests demanding he stands down after twenty years in power. Shamim Chowdhury has more. #Algeria #Bouteflika #AlgeriaProtests
March 27, 2019
