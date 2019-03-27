BizTech Share

Nissan audit finds ex-chair had too much | Money Talks

Absolute power corrupted absolutely. That's the main finding of an independent investigation into the scandal-hit Japanese carmaker Nissan. Auditors have found that former chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn wielded too much power at the firm, which allowed him to get away with his alleged financial crimes. It's also recommended sweeping changes to the way Nissan is run. Paolo Montecillo reports. To shed more light on the story, we spoke to Elena Casas in Paris.