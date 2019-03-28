The Last Blockbuster in America | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Remember the phrase "be kind, rewind? It evokes a kind of nostalgia for a pre-on demand, pre-streaming way of life - when watching movies at home involved actually having to leave your house. Many who did head to a Blockbuster video store which served up videos and DVDs the way McDonald's served up burgers. With thousands of stores across North America, they quickly put 'ma and pa' video stores out of business, before Netflix and other online platforms put them out of business. With the exception of one diehard holdout, in Bend Oregon USA. Taylor Morden, Producer and Director at PopMotion Pictures 03:20 #Blockbuster #Video #Showcase
March 28, 2019
