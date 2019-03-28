World Share

Qatar National Museum | Exhibitions | Showcase

At long last, the National Museum of Qatar is officially open, offering a spectacular window into the culture, heritage and history of the region. This sprawling complex - about the size of Heathrow airport's Terminal two didn't come cheap, with an estimated price tag of nearly 450 million dollars, but when it comes to creating a hub for arts and culture, Qatar has pulled out all the stops. Showcase's Aadel Haleem was in Doha for the opening. #Qatar #NationalMuseum #Showcase