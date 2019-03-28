BizTech Share

Turkish central bank lifts lira swap sale limit | Money Talks

Turkey's central bank has moved to limit speculation on the lira ahead of local elections this weekend, after recent falls against the US dollar. On Thursday, the bank lifted its lira swap sale limit from 20 to 30-percent for transactions that haven't matured. The move is designed to limit the lira's liquidity for foreign fund managers who want to bet against the currency. For more on the story, Daily Sabah financial columnist Taha Arvas spoke to Money Talks. #Lira #ForeignExchange #LocalElections