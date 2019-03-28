POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela in Turmoil: Caracas to revive tourism amid political crisis
02:41
World
Venezuela in Turmoil: Caracas to revive tourism amid political crisis
Venezuela has been rocked by a political unrest resulting from its deteriorating economy. Over the years, it's relied heavily on trading oil and gold, which have been targeted by recent sanctions issued by the United States. But the Caribbean nation is now aiming for the tourism sector to heal its wounds, as our Latin America correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports from the Caribbean islands of Venezuela. #Venezuela #turmoil #crisis
March 28, 2019
