Apple TV+ : Apple now streaming | Television | Showcase

Apple TV+ : Apple now streaming

We all know about Apple TV, the streaming television box you can rent and buy movies on from your living room. So what was the big deal with the tech giant's CEO announcing Apple TV Plus this week? On Tuesday the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Stephen Spielberg took to the stage with Tim Cook, to introduce the new streaming service, offering original content ready to rival Netflix and Hulu. Launching in May, you'll have all that fresh content at your fingertips through the Apple TV app on iOS, Mac, and wherever else you get your TV. That's not all though - some big names are backing it including Steve Carrell, Reese Witherspoon and Jason Momoa. Ali May, Writer and Broadcaster 0:37 #AppleTV+ #OnlinePlatform #Showcase