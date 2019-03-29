POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Bashar al Assad’s Push for Legitimacy
12:13
World
Bashar al Assad’s Push for Legitimacy
We asked the former head of the UN-Arab League Joint Special Representative in Syria, Mokhtar Lamani if he thinks the country will be readmitted? Guests: Mokhtar Lamani Former head of the office of the UN-Arab League Joint Special Representative in Syria Bassam Barabandi Founder of the Opposition Movement 'People Demand Change' Nour Samaha Visiting Fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations Samuel Ramani Researcher at Oxford University #Assad #ArabLeague #SyrianWar
March 29, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?