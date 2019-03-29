POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Gaza Blockade Continues Despite Mass Rallies
16:00
World
It’s been a year since more than 100 Palestinians lost their lives in protests on the Israeli border. With another massive demonstration planned this weekend, we ask if the Israeli military’s response to the Great March of Return was justified. Guests: Omar Shakir Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch Dan Diker Former Director General of the World Jewish Congress Basem Naim Former Health Minister for Hamas #GreatMarchofReturn #GazaProtests
March 29, 2019
