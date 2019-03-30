US admissions scandal accused appear in court | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US admissions scandal accused appear in court
Parents and coaches have pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering in connection with the biggest college admissions scandal in US history. Several celebrities are among the 50 defendants accused of facilitating cheating on tests, or bribing university coaches. But as William Denselow reports, some Americans feel the scandal highlights larger problems in the US college admissions system. #Corruption #Universities #CollegeAdmission
March 30, 2019
