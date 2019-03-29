POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
DC Direct: AIPAC’s Influence in the US
07:11
World
DC Direct: AIPAC’s Influence in the US
AIPAC, or the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, started as a pro-Israel grassroots organization in 1951, and has since grown into what some call one of the most powerful lobbying groups in Washington. But now that power is coming into question, and some are wondering if the organization still represents the American Jewish community. #DCDirect sat down with Ari Storch of The Madison Group, Ariel Wolsztejn Professor at NOVA Woodbridge, and student activist Mattan Berner-Kadish to talk about AIPAC and its relationship with the Jewish community. #Aipac #Aipac2019
March 29, 2019
