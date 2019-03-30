POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine Election: Yulia Tymoshenko is one of the frontrunners
Ukraine Election: Yulia Tymoshenko is one of the frontrunners
Ukraine will elect a president on Sunday. In what's seen as a three-way contest, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a television comedian is expected to win the first round. But it may go to a run-off, and the other two main candidates are longstanding political rivals: the current President Petro Poroshenko, and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko. Francis Collings reports from Kiev. #Ukraine #UkraineElections #Tymoshenko
March 30, 2019
