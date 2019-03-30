World Share

Cyclone Idai: Cholera outbreak in Mozambique spreads quickly

In Mozambique, at least 130 cases of cholera have been reported in the port city of Beira. Two weeks ago, a cyclone hit southern africa, killing more than 400 people in Mozambique alone. It's also left thousands of people without clean drinking water. Authorities are now preparing to roll out mass vaccinations to stem the spread of disease. Philip Owira reports. #CycloneIdai #cyclone #cholera