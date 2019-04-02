World Share

RISING SOCIALISM: Are Millennials the new champions of socialism?

When the Berlin Wall fell in November 1989, many consigned socialism to the rubble. Today, it’s resurging among the young. We'll ask our panel to define what socialism means today. We'll ask whether it's here to stay - and whether it can really change politics as we know it. At the Roundtable we have Seniz Batmaz, member of the Bakers Food and Allied Workers Union. James Tweedie, former International Editor of the socialist newspaper Morning Star. Aaron Brandon Gomez, founder of Chelsea Young Conservatives and Kristian Niemietz, author of 'Socialism: The Failed Idea That Never Dies'. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #socialism, #capitalism, #alexandriaocasiocortez, #millennials