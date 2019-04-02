POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Jordan Protests | Rupee Resurgence | Poland Migrants
53:56
World
Jordan Protests | Rupee Resurgence | Poland Migrants
As anti-government protests grow in Jordan, we ask if economic distress is paving the way for political instability. Plus, the Indian rupee has gone from Asia’s worst to its strongest performing currency in just a matter of weeks. What’s fuelled the recovery? And it turns out Poland is actually really keen on taking in migrants.... just so long as they're not Muslim. #JordanProtests #India #Rupee #PolandImmigration
April 2, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?