World Share

Israel-Palestine Tensions: Tough security enforced by Israel before vote

Next week's general election in Israel is being called the most important in decades. For the past year, more than 200 Palestinians have been killed while demonstrating for their right to return to lands confiscated by Israel. The vote takes place on the ninth, and security is tight, which means Palestinians in occupied territories are in the crosshairs of a crackdown. Shoaib Hasan reports. #PalestineIsrael #IsraelVote #tensions