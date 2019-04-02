European Union's Copyright Law and Art | Political Art | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
No more big fat copy-cats, internet 'borrowers' or memes? It could all soon be a reality. That's after the European Union approved a controversial copyright bill following three years of intense debate and heavy lobbying. If made law it would give artists, musicians, authors and media companies more control over how internet giants like Google and Facebook make use of and distribute their material. Andy Barr, the Managing Director of Yetis Digital 02:12 Max Eiza, a lecturer in computing at the University of Central Lancashire 03:40 #EU #Copyright #Showcase
April 2, 2019
