POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Venezuelan President Maduro announces 30-day power-rationing plan | Money Talks
05:14
BizTech
Venezuelan President Maduro announces 30-day power-rationing plan | Money Talks
Venezuela is plunging deeper into economic chaos, as the political tug-of-war between President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido shows no sign of being resolved. Living conditions for millions of Venezuelans are worsening due to power outages, and shortages of water and food. Now, Maduro has introduced a plan to ration electricity, but it may not stop people from showing their anger on the streets. Laila Humairah has more. For more on this story, Juan Carlos Lamas joined the show from Caracas. #Venezuela #Water #Electricity
April 3, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?