POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brexit Battle: British PM May seeks another Brexit delay
02:17
World
Brexit Battle: British PM May seeks another Brexit delay
British Prime Minister Theresa May has offered cross party talks with the opposition Labour Party to try and break the Brexit deadlock. After an eight hour meeting with her cabinet, she said she would request another short extension from the EU to work out an agreement. She appears to have ruled out a 'No Deal' departure, and is open to having a closer relationship with Europe in the future. #Brexit #TheresaMay #PM
April 3, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?