Brexit Battle: British PM May seeks another Brexit delay

British Prime Minister Theresa May has offered cross party talks with the opposition Labour Party to try and break the Brexit deadlock. After an eight hour meeting with her cabinet, she said she would request another short extension from the EU to work out an agreement. She appears to have ruled out a 'No Deal' departure, and is open to having a closer relationship with Europe in the future. #Brexit #TheresaMay #PM