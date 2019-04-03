POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Nicolas Maduro Relying on Foreign Militaries to Stay in Power?
16:49
World

Russia sent troops. China sent humanitarian aid. And Cuba apparently sent intelligence officers. Are foreign governments propping up the embattled government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro? Here’s what the socialist leader’s former chief of staff had to say. Guests: Temir Porras Former Chief of Staff to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Pedro Mario Burelli Former executive board member of Petroleos de Venezuela #Venezuela #NicolasMaduro
April 3, 2019
