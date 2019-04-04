POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Yemen's Rebel State | Syrians Return Home | Rewriting Colombia's Peace
54:00
Yemen's Rebel State | Syrians Return Home | Rewriting Colombia's Peace
The war in Yemen has raged for more than four years. But in the face of almost daily air strikes, Houthi rebels have not only survived, but thrived. How? Plus, we have a special report on Syrian refugees in Jordan choosing to return home. And thousands march in Colombia to protest the president's planned changes to a peace agreement with leftist rebels. Is this Ivan Duque's first step towards unravelling the peace accord with the FARC? #Yemen #Houthis #JordanRefugees #FARCPeaceDeal
April 4, 2019
