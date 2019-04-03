US, Chinese negotiators in trade talks again | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Talks to resolve the trade war between the world's two top economic powers have entered a crucial phase. The latest round of negotiations between the US and China have kicked-off in Washington, as reports swirl the two sides have resolved most of the issues standing in the way of a trade deal. White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow has fueled those reports, saying China has for the first time acknowledged problems with intellectual property theft, forced technology transfers and hacking. We got more on this from Max Wolff in New York. He's a managing partner at research firm, Multivariate. #TradeDeal #TradeWar #Economy
April 3, 2019
