Theresa May seeks compromise with Labour | Money Talks

07:18
British Prime Minister Theresa May has met with Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn, in a move that could break the impasse on Brexit but deepen divisions within her own party. The attempt at a cross-party consensus comes less than two weeks before the UK is due to leave the European Union. The prime minister says she'll ask the EU for another Brexit extension beyond the already delayed date of April 12. For more on the story, Simon McGregor-Wood joined us from London. #Brexit #UK #EU
April 3, 2019
