World Share

Is Colombia’s Duque Dismantling FARC Peace Deal?

It took years for Colombia to negotiate a peace deal with FARC rebels to end decades of war. And the long-awaited agreement earned the president at the time a Nobel Peace Prize. But now, his successor - current President Ivan Duque - is trying to make changes to that deal, and thousands of Colombians have been protesting. Does President Duque risk damaging the peace process? Guests: Maria Fernanda Cabal - Senator with Colombia's ruling Democratic Center party Richard McColl - Journalist and host of 'Colombia Calling' radio show #IvanDuque #FARC #ColombiaPeaceDeal