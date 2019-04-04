POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Are Houthis Winning the War in Yemen?
18:20
World
Are Houthis Winning the War in Yemen?
After more than four years of war, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have gone from strength to strength, despite years of air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition. The Houthis are said to rely on help from Iran, but the coalition opposing them has more wealth and far more firepower. So how have the Houthis managed to hold on to such large swathes of territory? Guests: Hussain al Bukhaiti - Pro-Houthi Yemeni journalist Elisabeth Kendall - Senior research fellow in Oriental Studies at Oxford University Fatima Abo al Asrar - Senior analyst at the Arabia Foundation #SaudiCoalition #Yemen #Houthis #SaudiArabia
April 4, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?