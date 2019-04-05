POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey ONE: Old, New, Eternal | Culture | Showcase
A land inhabited by millions for tens of thousands of years. Marked with the traces of many civilisations, Tukey is in the unique position between East and West. Preserving this heritage requires paying urgent attention to it and meticulous work. Called the ONE Association, this organisation is just that. It is the ONE responsible for preserving and promoting Turkey's vestige of cultural heritage. Demet Sabanci Cetindogan, Chairperson at Turkey One Association 0:37 #ONE #Culture #Showcase
April 5, 2019
