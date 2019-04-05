BizTech Share

Kenyan president vows 'all-out assault' on corruption | Money Talks

In his state of the nation address, the Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said he's cracking down on corruption. The administration's come under intense pressure over the alleged misuse of hundreds of millions of dollars, in a scandal that's ensnared several of his ministers. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, this could hamper the government's lofty economic goals. For more on the story, Abdi Osman Adan joined us from Nairobi. #Corruption #StateOfTheNation #Nairobi