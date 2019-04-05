POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Did a coup oust Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika?
16:37
World
Dalia Ghanem, who participated in pro-democracy protests, believes his resignation is a victory for the people but says the hard work is yet to come. Guests: Dalia Ghanem Scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center Chloe Teevan North Africa Coordinator at European Council on Foreign Relations Lakhdar Ghettas North Africa analyst and author of ‘Algeria and the Cold War’ #Algeria #Algerie #Bouteflika
April 5, 2019
