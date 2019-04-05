POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Theresa May asks EU to delay Brexit until June 30 | Money Talks
06:26
BizTech
Theresa May asks EU to delay Brexit until June 30 | Money Talks
British Prime Minister Theresa May has aksed the European Union for another delay to Brexit, this time till June 30. The UK is currently due to leave the EU on April 12 but British MPs haven't been able to agree on a withdrawal deal. London's financial sector has been rocked by the prospect of Brexit and the ongoing uncertainty. The city's Lord Mayor, Peter Estlin, is tasked with promoting London's financial and professional services and spoke to us from London ahead of an official visit to Istanbul next week. #Brexit #Negotiate #EU
April 5, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?