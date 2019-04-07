POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel Elections: Voters see polls as referendum on Netanyahu
02:27
World
Israel Elections: Voters see polls as referendum on Netanyahu
Millions of Israelis will choose a new parliament on Tuesday. Many see the polls as a referendum on Benjamin Netanyahu who has served as prime minister for a decade. Netanyahu called an election after his Defence Minister resigned over Gaza, a row broke out over ultra-orthodox Jews potentially serving in the military and because of continuing allegations of corruption. Assed Baig takes a look at these elections. #IsraelElections #Israel #elections
April 7, 2019
