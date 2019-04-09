Prime Minister Theresa May to ask EU for second delay | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The UK's political future looks as uncertain as ever this week with cross-party talks over Brexit still bearing no compromise ahead of a crucial summit of EU leaders on Wednesday. Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to ask her European counterparts for another short delay to Brexit, but their support is far from certain with patience wearing thin. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on the story, we spoke to Geraint Johnes. He's an economics professor at Lancaster University in the UK. #Delay #NoDeal #Brexit
April 9, 2019
