Oil prices jump on threat of war in Libya | Money Talks

Ravaged by eight years of civil war, violence is surging once again in Libya. Rival militias led by General Khalifa Haftar are preparing to launch an offensive on Tripoli, the capital of the UN-backed government. The looming face-off is sounding alarm bells for the economy and sending international oil prices surging. For more, Stephen Schork joined us from Villanova, Pennsylvania. He is the editor of the The Schork Report. #Oil #BrentCrude #CivilWar
April 9, 2019
