POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Magical Shed | Culture | Showcase
09:42
World
The Magical Shed | Culture | Showcase
One of New York City's most ambitious cultural institutions which took more than 10 years to create has finally opened its doors. "The Shed" is a marriage between public and private funds, boasting an eight-floor star-studded arts centre that will commission, develop and showcase works from all creative disciplines. But with a price tag as high as half a billion dollars, it has inevitably come with some controversy. Paddy Johnson, Freelance Writer for Observer 05:05 #The Shed #Art #Showcase
April 9, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?