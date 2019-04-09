POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rwanda's Ambassador says the Forces that Orchestrated the Genocide in 1994 Still Exist
19:43
World
Rwanda's Ambassador says the Forces that Orchestrated the Genocide in 1994 Still Exist
Rwanda accuses several countries of supporting armed groups that want to oust President Paul Kagame. But analyst Alex Ntung says that after the genocide, it was Rwanda, and several other countries, who were accused of intervening militarily or supporting rebel groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He says from the DRC perspective, Rwanda was the first one to cross a line when it comes to foreign intervention. Guests: Alex Ntung Independent analyst Christoph Vogel Researcher at the Conflict Research Programme at the London School of Economics and Ghent University Frank Habineza President of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda Williams Nkurunziza Rwandan Ambassador to Turkey #RwandaGenocide #Tutsis #Kwibuka25
April 9, 2019
