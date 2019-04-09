BizTech Share

Investors flock to Saudi Aramco's debt market debut

Saudi Aramco's debut international bond sale has smashed records for an emerging market debt deal, with the state oil company receiving bids for more than 10 times the 10-billion-dollars it was expecting to raise. It's being seen not only as a vote of confidence in the firm, but also in the Saudi royal family, which has suffered an international backlash over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate in October. We unpacked the blockbuster bond sale with Ellen Wald in Jacksonville, Florida. She's the author of the book, Saudi Inc. and president of energy consulting firm, Transversal Consulting.