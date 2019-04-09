POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
IMF downgrades global growth estimate to 3.3%
04:43
BizTech
The International Monetary Fund has cut its global growth forecast for this year, saying the world economy is in a 'delicate state'. It's the third downgrade since October, and comes on the eve of meetings between the IMF and the World Bank in Washington. The fund is forecasting global growth to come in at 3.3-percent this year. We spoke to Editor-at-large Craig Copetas, who joined us from Paris. #IMF #GlobalGrowth #EU
April 9, 2019
