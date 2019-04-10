Incredible Public Art in Doha | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Reaching for the stars. It's an ambitious plan, but one that Qatar wants to achieve. The goal is to become a world-class arts and culture destination. The National Museum of Qatar recently opened its doors a short distance from The Museum of Islamic Art. And with the capital, Doha, now also home to several public art installations, this gulf state is well on its way to becoming an art hub for locals and tourists alike. Showcase's Aadel Haleem explains. #Doha #PublicArt #Showcase
April 10, 2019
