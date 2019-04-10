POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will Cutting Aid End US 'Border Crisis'?
Will Cutting Aid End US 'Border Crisis'?
The US has cut aid to the Central American countries of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. Humanitarian programmes have attempted to address the root causes of why people flee the Northern Triangle in the first place by providing security and employment. So, could cutting aid actually cause more migrants to head for the US? Or was the assistance making so little difference that it makes sense for Trump to cut costs? Guests: Thomas Shannon Ambassador and former US State Department Counselor Fernando Linares Beltranena Guatemalan Congressman Rick Jones Youth and migration advisor at Catholic Relief Services #CentralAmerica #Guatemala #DonaldTrump #MigrantCaravan
April 10, 2019
