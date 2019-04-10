Benjamin Netanyahu set to win re-election with parliamentary majority | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emerged as the likely winner of Israel's general election thanks to his right-wing allies who are set to give him a parliamentary majority. If he does win a fifth term, not only could he become Israel's longest-serving prime minister, but he'll also oversee an economy that has enjoyed 16 consecutive years of growth. Sibel Karkus reports. For more on this TRT World's Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas joined us from Paris. #IsraelElections, #Netanyahu, #PeaceDeal
April 10, 2019
