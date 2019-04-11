POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Peter Sanders: The Picture Man | In Conversation | Showcase
Peter Sanders: The Picture Man | In Conversation | Showcase
Peter Sanders is the world’s pre-eminent photographer of the Muslim world. For more than 45 years, he has captured over half a million images reflecting a rich traditional civilization filled with warmth, humanity and compassion. While this renowned photographer Peter Sanders was here in Istanbul, Showcase's Aadel Haleem got a chance to speak with him about his latest exhibition, and what it's been like for him to photograph everything from rock and roll icons to far-flung religious communities over the last fifty years. #PeterSanders #Photographer #Showcase
April 11, 2019
