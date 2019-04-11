POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will Benjamin Netanyahu Annex the Occupied West Bank?
18:46
World
In the build-up to the Israeli election Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to annex settlements in the West Bank. But will he really follow through, or was it just a way of scoring votes? Guests: Kobi Michael Former head of the Palestinian desk at the Israeli Ministry for Strategic Affairs Ali Abu Nimah Co-founder of electronicintifada.net Ran Bar-Yoshafat Deputy director of Kohelet Policy Forum #NetanyahuAnnexWestBank #WestBank #Netanyahu
April 11, 2019
