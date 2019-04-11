World Share

Living in Limbo: Africans in Israel | Focal Point

About 40 thousand African asylum seekers in Israel are stuck between two worlds. The Israeli government refuses to review their asylum claims making them all illegal residents of Israel. And as the Israeli-Africa relations rebounds after 40 years, is there hope for the Africans living within its borders? Adesewa Josh follows the story of four asylum seekers from Sudan, Eritrea, and the DRC to the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv, Be'er Sheva and the Negev desert. #AfricanRefugees #Israel #Netenyahu