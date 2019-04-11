World Share

Trump-Moon Meeting: Trump open to another summit with Kim Jong-un

US President Donald Trump says another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is possible. He made the comments as he welcomed his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in to the White House. They're looking to get denuclearisation talks with the North back on track, after the last meeting in Hanoi failed to bring any breakthroughs. Both Trump and Moon said tensions had eased on the Korean Peninsula and that it was important to keep the momentum for dialogue. #TrumpMoon #Trump #Moon