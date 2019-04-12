POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Jeff Koons in Doha | In Conversation | Showcase
04:27
World
Jeff Koons in Doha | In Conversation | Showcase
Some call him the king of kitsch, while others hail him as the prince of pop art. Jeff Koons' pieces sell for millions of dollars, including a work titled 'Rabbit' which is expected to fetch up to fifty million dollars when it goes up for auction at Christie's New York in May. But popularity aside, Koons has also had his fair share of legal woes; from allegations of not delivering commissioned work, to charges of copyright infringement. Showcase's Aadel Haleem sat down with Koons in Qatar to discuss everything from making art accessible to making art in Doha. #JeffKoons #Artist #Showcase
April 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?