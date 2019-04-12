POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Istanbul gets smart to solve traffic congestion | Money Talks
02:25
BizTech
Istanbul gets smart to solve traffic congestion | Money Talks
Istanbul is home to more than 15 million people, and that number's growing as expats, refugees and Turks from other parts of the country move in. That's put strain on the city's web of criss-crossing roads that twist through centuries-old historical sites and business centers alike. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, officials say they're taking a smarter approach to solving the city's traffic headaches. #Technology #Traffic #Istanbul
April 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?