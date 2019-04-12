BizTech Share

Istanbul gets smart to solve traffic congestion | Money Talks

Istanbul is home to more than 15 million people, and that number's growing as expats, refugees and Turks from other parts of the country move in. That's put strain on the city's web of criss-crossing roads that twist through centuries-old historical sites and business centers alike. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, officials say they're taking a smarter approach to solving the city's traffic headaches. #Technology #Traffic #Istanbul