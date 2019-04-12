POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why Britain Refuses to Apologise for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, 100 years on
14:25
World
Why Britain Refuses to Apologise for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, 100 years on
Sorry, but not sorry? We ask why Prime Minister Theresa May has stopped short of apologising for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in the Indian city of Amritsar. The killings happened exactly 100 years ago and were pivotal in India’s road to independence. So does the UK owe India a formal apology? Abdul Shakoor Khan takes a look. Watch the discussion: 1:42 Guests: Priyamvada Gopal Lecturer in English and Postcolonial Theory at Cambridge University Rachna Singh Canadian politician and Legislative Assembly member for the British Columbia New Democratic Party Tom Bentley Author of ‘Empires of Remorse: Narrative, Postcolonialism and Apologies for Colonial Atrocity' #JallianwalaBaghMassacre #BritishRaj #AmritsarMassacre
April 12, 2019
