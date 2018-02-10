POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ahed Tamimi and Fawzi al Juneidi, the new icons of Palestinian resistance
Meet Bassem al Tamimi, the father of Ahed Tamimi. 17-year-old Ahed Tamimi became that unwitting heroine. Her trial, which was supposed to begin this week, has been pushed to February 13, leaving her family with more questions about their daughter's future. Aadel Haleem sat down with Tamimi's family in the occupied West Bank. He also met with Fawzi al Juneidi, another new icon of the Palestinian resistance. Here's his report.
February 10, 2018
