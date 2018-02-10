World Share

Italy Anti Racism Rally: Thousands march after gunman targets migrants

In the Italian city of Macerata, thousands of people have rallied against racism one week after a group of African immigrants was targeted in a drive-by shooting. The suspected gunman, who police say is a known white supremacist, has since been charged with six counts of attempted murder. And as Denee Savoia reports, there are fears anti-immigration sentiment is spreading across the country.