Oxfam Scandal: Deputy head resigns over Haiti sex scandal
The deputy head of Oxfam, one of Britain's largest charities, has resigned over a sex scandal involving staff working in Haiti. Staff members reportedly used prostitutes, some of whom may have been underage, while on a relief mission after the 2010 earthquake. It's not been proved the prostitutes were minors, but the charity is being accused of covering up the scandal. Sarah Morice reports
February 12, 2018
