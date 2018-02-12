February 12, 2018
02:18
Oxfam Scandal: Deputy head resigns over Haiti sex scandal
The deputy head of Oxfam, one of Britain's largest charities, has resigned over a sex scandal involving staff working in Haiti. Staff members reportedly used prostitutes, some of whom may have been underage, while on a relief mission after the 2010 earthquake. It's not been proved the prostitutes were minors, but the charity is being accused of covering up the scandal. Sarah Morice reports
