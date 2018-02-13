World Share

Making art with money | Contemporary Art | Showcase

Once Latin America's wealthiest nation, Venezuela's dire economic situation has seen the annual inflation rate balloon by 4000 percent and experts predict the number to treble over the next year. As a result of the skyrocketing inflation rate, banknotes are worth less than the paper they're printed on, but instead of throwing away the almost useless currency, some artists are getting creative with it. Artist Jose Leon from San Cristobal, is raising the value of bolivar notes by using them as a canvas for his drawings. While the Venezuelan currency is used to play instead of pay, the way artists are creating a new value with it, speaks volumes about the power of art.